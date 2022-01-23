-
Retirement, Elizabeth Kerlikowske says with a grin, has her busier than ever, deep in art projects and encouraging other artists. A retired professor of…
“The Liberal Media Made Me Do It” is a collection of poems written about stories and shows on NPR, PBS, and even special programs on WMUK. In fact, local…
Kellogg Community College professor and local poet Elizabeth Kerlikowske will be reading from her chapbook Last Hula on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the…
Shelbyville poet Amy Newday is just one of the poets in a reading on Monday called “Out of Town and Gown,” which features three poets from the Kalamazoo…
The contest only has one rule: you have to tell the judges how your art shows diversity. In Kellogg Community College student Brandi Smith’s drawing,…