Elliot-Larsen

-
(MPRN-Lansing) MichiganLGBT advocates are examining the results of an election in Houston on a local human rights ordinance to glean lessons that can be…
-
(Lansing-Gongwer News Service) The sponsor of a proposed Religious Freedom Restoration Act in the Michigan Legislature says the bill should move forward…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Civil Rights Commission hopes to help local governments draft non-discrimination laws. The commission has released a model…
-
Governor Rick Snyder took a swipe at Washington Tuesday in his State of the State speech -- and said Lansing could serve as an example to the federal…
-
Last week brought a federal appeals court decision upholding Michigan's ban on same-sex marriage. Before that Attorney General Bill Schuette was…