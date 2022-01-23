-
(MPRN) A controversial pipeline that carries crude oil and natural gas liquids under the Straits of Mackinac is on its way toward being decommissioned.…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has approved six-month ban on ships dropping anchor in the Straits of Mackinac. It’s a response to a mishap in April…
Mary Ellen Geist says the Enbridge Energy pipeline that runs under the Straits of Mackinac is mysterious in part because it’s so far down under water. The…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state board will hear Monday from members of the public on alternatives to Enbridge Energy’s Line Five. The pipeline carries oil and gas…
(MPRN-Lansing) Monday is the deadline for companies to bid on the chance to conduct a study on the safety of an oil-and-gas pipeline that that runs…
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow have introduced legislation designed to prevent oil spills on the Great Lakes. The Michigan Democrats…
Dozens of protesters rallied at the state Capitol on Thursday against an aging pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac. The group delivered a letter…
(MPRN-Undated) The National Wildlife Federation says it’s making plans to sue the federal government. The environmental group says the US Department of…
Enbridge Energy can go ahead with dredging operations at Morrow Lake this spring.Last night the Comstock Township Planning Commission granted them a…
The Michigan Department of Community Health says it has evaluated surface water in the area of the 2010 oil spill on the Kalamazoo River. In a news…