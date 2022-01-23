-
Matt Grocoff says today’s children may grow up in a world without power outages. The founder of the Ann Arbor based Thrive Collaborative says that’s part…
Your next house might be “net-zero.” So says the keynote speaker at a conference in Kalamazoo. Matt Grocoff of Ann Arbor promotes the practice of building…
DTE Energy is searching for wind power in less windy parts of the state. The utility has signed lease agreements for 22,000 acres in Branch County near…
Consumers Energy says it will stop using coal by 2040 and get 40 percent of its energy from renewable sources. The company’s remaining five coal plants…
(MPRN-Lansing) A state commission will take a hard look at DTE Energy’s past improper shutoffs. The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold an…
(MPRN-Lansing) Some DTE Energy customers say the utility is bullying them for refusing smart meters, and they want the state Legislature to do something…
(MPRN-Lansing) There’s been a shakeup at the agency responsible for Michigan energy policy. People are being re-assigned as the agency’s leader leaves…
Update: As of December 18, Congress had scrapped this part of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The AWEA says the tax credits will be phased out in 2019 as…
The Kalamazoo Nature Center unveils a new solar panel array Wednesday to mark the summer solstice. The panels generate a third of the power needed to run…
Closing the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township means finding a place for spent nuclear fuel and determining where power currently generated…