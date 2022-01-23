faith-based agencies

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House has adopted legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to continue to turn away LGBT couples -- even if the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) The state House is poised to vote Wednesday on legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies in Michigan to turn away couples…
-
Legislation that would allow faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to work with LGBT couples or anyone else based on moral or religious grounds is…
-
(Lansing-MPRN) Lawmakers could again consider legislation that would protect faith-based adoption agencies. The bills would shield agencies that refuse to…