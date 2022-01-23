-
(MPRN-Cincinnati) A federal appeals court has upheld an agreement between Michigan and Canada to build a second international bridge in Detroit. The 2012…
-
(MPRN- Undated) A federal appeals court says the Jackson County Commission regularly violated the US Constitution by opening its meetings with a Christian…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal appeals court took aim Thursday at Michigan’s sex offender registry law. The court ruled on a narrow legal issue, but suggested…
-
(MPRN-Cincinnati, OH) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the city of Troy’s decision to place a police officer on unpaid leave following his…
-
(MPRN-Cincinnati, Oh) The US Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that Wayne County violated the speech and religious rights of a Christian group that…
-
(MPRN-Undated) A federal appeals court says a military reservist deserves for a jury to hear his case against the village of Vicksburg. David Eichaker…
-
(MPRN-Cincinnati) A homeowner in Howell has to pay the city for cutting the grass in the public right of way in front of his house. That’s the decision…
-
A federal appeals court says a northern Michigan Indian tribe does not get to set its own labor rules at the casino it operates near Manistee. The Little…