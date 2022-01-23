-
A congressional panel will continue its look into the Flint water crisis with another round of hearings this week. The House Oversight and Government…
The state Legislature will kick off hearings on the Flint water crisis next week. The first hearing on Tuesday morning will focus on a report from the…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers have unanimously approved $28 million to help aid the drinking water contamination crisis in Flint. House Bill 5220 now…
Last year Governor Rick Snyder delivered his State of the State Address fresh off a re-election victory, and was being urged to run for President. Gongwer…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette has announced his office will investigate the Flint water crisis. The Republican attorney general…
(MPRN-Lansing) Hundreds of demonstrators chanted, “Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Governor Snyder’s got to go!” as they marched on the state Capitol to protest…
Representative Dan Kildee says Congress doesn’t have a lot of time, but should be able to tackle some big issues this year. The Democrat from Flint says…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder has activated National Guard units to go to work in Flint. Guard troops will relieve American Red Cross volunteers who…
(MPRN-Detroit) Gov. Rick Snyder found himself bombarded with questions about Flint’s water crisis as he toured the North American International Auto Show…
Great Lakes Commentator Gary Wilson was highly critical of state government when he joined us in November. But he says federal officials should also be…