folk music

At 7 pm on Wednesday, June 30, the progressive folk band with Celtic roots The Founding will give a free performance in the Plainwell Bandshell, where the…
Performing artists the world over are in trouble as the pandemic continues to block their ability to work. In Michigan, a volunteer-led state-wide…
Joel Mabus, the versatile, multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter, is playing from his home office during the COVID-19 pandemic. His YouTube channel…
Joel Mabus, a keen and witty songwriter, and a prodigious player of guitar, banjo, and ukulele, has developed a sixth sense of songwriting over a lifetime…
Less than a year after releasing Different Hymnals, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joel Mabus has released Ukelele Crimes, featuring six new songs…
Since they started five years ago, many writers and critics have called the Grand Rapids folk band, The Crane Wives, “the next big thing.” Now members of…
Not everyone would choose to live in an old travel trailer in the middle of winter, but for Tyler Bradley—the front man for the Kalamazoo band Cold…
Songwriter Pat Donohue is best known as the guitarist for The Guys All Star Shoe Band which plays on NPR’s A Prairie Home Companion. About nine years ago,…
As heard on WMUK's Let's Hear It, Joel Mabus joins Cara Lieurance in WMUK's Takeda Studio to play tunes and songs and chat about his most recent recording…
Minnesota musician Brian Miller's most recent CD, The Falling of the Pine, is his second album of songs that were sung in the lumber camps across the…