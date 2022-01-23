-
The Kalamazoo Irish Festival will return to the Old Dog Tavern in Kalamazoo for its 19th year on June 21 and 22, featuring live music by 12 bands on two…
-
Station 66, a produce market and ice cream parlor on M-66 south of Battle Creek, is the site of owner Curt Tramel's annual outdoor summer concert. This…
-
The Michigan Celtic band Fonn Mór has a busy St. Patrick's month ahead, with shows in Michigan and Illinois. Before the band kicks off its touring season…
-
At night, Curt Tramel is the backing guitarist for the Celtic band, Fonn Mor. But during the day, he's the owner of the ice-cream and local produce shop…