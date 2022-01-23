Fontana Chamber Arts

-
A specific question has been on the minds of a lot of people in the Kalamazoo arts community lately: What happens when the media changes, and arts…
A trio of talented teens takes over the Kalamazoo Nature Center Barn for a rootsy beginning to the 2015 Fontana Summer Festival this Saturday. Sleepy Man…
This July, the Fontana Summer Festival will offer everything from a bluegrass trio playing in a restored barn to a Juilliard-trained quartet playing…
NOTE: This story was published in 2015 on the eve of a concert by Delfeayo Marsalis and Ellis Marsalis. On April 1, 2020, Ellis Marsalis died of…
Garrick Ohlsson's reputation as a great artist was established at the 1970 Chopin Competition in Warsaw, Poland, when he became the first American to win…
Jazz pianist Kris Bowers will play the Fontana series tonight with an invited ensemble of drummer, bassist, and guitarist. The set list will feature works…
Described as a “rock star of early music” by Western Michigan University professor Dr. Matthew Steel, Jordi Savall will perform a solo viola da gamba…
The director of Fontana, David Baldwin, joins Cara Lieurance to discuss the history and music of the Vienna Boys Choir in anticipation of the famed choral…
Béla Fleck has single-handedly turned the banjo into a virtuoso solo instrument that can comfortably play with jazz combos, African trios, string quartets…
Sibbi Bernhardsson, a founding member of the Pacifica Quartet, talks to Cara Lieurance about their Fontana concert featuring two masterworks for solo…