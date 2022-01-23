food safety

-
Kalamazoo Public School officials say parents should throw away some weekend food backpacks handed out on Thursday, March 12. They were distributed to…
Michael Pollan says our current food system is not a product of the "free market." He says the rules set by government policy are very important, and hard…
1.8-million pounds of beef sold for use in restaurants is being recalled because of possible e-coli contamination. A news release from the USDA Food…
Author Novella Carpenter says she grew up in the environment of "grow your own food." Carpenter traces her interest to her parents who she describes as…
Federal officials say a Canadian company has recalled some packages of prosciutto ham shipped to Michigan because of bacterial contamination. The U.S.…