Fort St. Joseph

-
What was life like in a colonial fort in southwest Michigan 300 years ago? Archaeologists from Western Michigan University are trying to find out. They…
-
What was life like in a colonial fort in southwest Michigan 300 years ago? Archaeologists from Western Michigan University are trying to find out. They…
-
The exact location of Fort Saint Joseph in Niles was lost for more than a century. The French built the fur trading post in the 1680’s as one of the first…
-
For nearly 20 years, faculty and students from Western Michigan University have been digging at the site of Fort Saint Joseph in Niles. After 250 years,…
-
More than a hundred years after the once-thriving trade in North American fur wound down, Western Michigan University Professor says we’re still learning…