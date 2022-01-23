-
Taylor Gudbrandson, the newly-appointed artistic/executive director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus, speaks with Cara Lieurance about her new role and…
-
Cara Lieurance talks with Fred Sang, the long-time artistic director of the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus and conductor of the Touring Choir. After a…
-
Following a visit to New Orleans last summer, director Fred Sang says the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus is excited to tour to China in the summer of 2018.…
-
A major work by English composer John Rutter, his Mass Of The Children, will unite the Kalamazoo Singers and the Kalamazoo Children's Chorus this Sunday…
-
The Kalamazoo Children’s Chorus will be performing at Chenery Auditorium Saturday at 3 p.m. Some of the money from the concert will go to support the…
-
The Kalamazoo Children's Chorus returns to Chenery Auditorium this Sunday for a concert called 'A Prelude to Spring.' Fred Sang describes the program, and…