gay marriage

-
Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office has delivered the state's defense of its same-sex marriage ban to the U.S. Supreme Court. The court will…
-
(MPRN-Undated) The U.S. Supreme Court will meet again Friday and could decide whether to hear the challenge to Michigan’s same-sex marriage ban. The…
-
(Lansing-MPRN) - The U.S. Supreme Court could decide Friday whether a challenge to same-sex marriage bans in Michigan and three other states will get a…
-
The Executive Director of the Kalamazoo Gay Lesbian Resource Center says he was shocked by Thursday's ruling upholding Michigan's ban on same-sex…
-
Friday, Aprill 11th, is the Day of Silence, a national event that protests the bullying and harassment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender students…
-
Last November, Kim Sanwald and Valerie Lane were married at city hall in San Francisco, California. When they got back, their health insurance company…
-
Michigan’s Republican national committeeman says he doesn’t plan to resign because of Facebook posts about gays and lesbians. The Gongwer News Service…
-
The marriage of Odawa tribesman Tim LaCroix to his spouse Gene Barfield on Friday marked the first legal same-sex marriage in Michigan. As Interlochen…
-
On Sunday, Mason Street Warehouse in Saugatuck will put on a performance of the play 8, based on a California trial to overturn Proposition 8 which banned…