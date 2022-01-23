gender issues

-
Simon Purdy says in some ways the Boy Scouts opening up more programs to girls represents progress. But Purdy who evaluates data on programs for Girl…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) A federal prosecutor recently revealed as many as 100 girls in Michigan may have been victims of female genital mutilation. Now the state…
-
Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan CEO Jan Barker says girls wonder “Why are there only six woman governors in the United States?” Barker says the good news is…
-
Nearly 25 years ago, Anita Hill became a household name overnight. She shared an explosive tale of workplace sexual harassment by a powerful man, bringing…