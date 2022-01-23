-
(WDET) General Motors Company announced it has signed a Deferred Prosecution Agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New…
-
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says the United States needs tax reform, but it will have to wait for at least the next CongressMichigan Republican…
-
West Michigan Congressman Fred Upton says he hopes to get the bottom of why it took so long for General Motors to recall vehicles due to problems with an…
-
Philip Levine, the most recent poet laureate, is coming to Western Michigan University Friday. Levine was born in Detroit. Some of his most famous poems…