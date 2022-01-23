-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan voters could be asked to take the power to draw legislative and congressional district lines away from state lawmakers. A ballot…
If closer races for Congress and the state Legislature are the goal, then California may hold some lessons in how district boundaries are drawn. Bridge…
Former Congressman and state lawmaker Joe Schwarz says gerrymandering, term limits and money in politics are the biggest problems with state government.…
(MPRN-Lansing) A grassroots group that wants to get an anti-gerrymandering proposal on the 2018 ballot is looking to make progress this week. Voters Not…
State Representative Jon Hoadley says anyone who think it’s OK to discriminate against LGBT people should be disqualified from holding office in the…
The campaign leader of the group Voters Not Politicians says there’s a conflict of interest in the current process for drawing the boundaries for…
Democrats in the state House say they want to make the redistricting process as impartial as possible. Representatives introduced legislation Thursday…
Mark Schauer has served in the state House, Senate and Congress. Now he’s trying to help Democrats have more of a say in how the boundaries for those…
Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says Democrats and their allies are likely to seek a ballot proposal in 2016 to create an independent commission…
Michigan Campaign Finance Network Executive Director Rich Robinson says Michigan's system of drawing legislative boundaries doesn't serve voters. Robinson…