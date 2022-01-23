-
The new season of Rising Stars presented by the Gilmore Piano Festival begins this Sunday with a performance by a German pianist of Iranian heritage who…
Avery Gagliano won the National Chopin Competition on March 1, 2020 at age 18. In a conversation with Cara Lieurance, Gagliano says that winning the…
Brooklyn-based Glenn Zaleski finished recording an album and became a father within a six-day span last February. The album The Question was released in…
History will be made at 7 pm on Friday, April 30 when the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra celebrates its 100th season with the premiere of a new piano…
Driving up from his former hometown of Columbus, OH (he now lives in Brooklyn), the top-flight jazz pianist Aaron Diehl will present a livestreamed…
At 2 pm on Sunday, Dec 6, the Gilmore Keyboard Festival will release the next online concert in its Piano Masters series. Yefim Bronfman, an…
Pierre-Laurent Aimard will play Beethoven's ultra-famous "Moonlight" and "Appassionata" sonatas in his Piano Masters recital for the Gilmore Keyboard…
The new release Impressions of Debussy brings together two current and one former faculty members of the Western Michigan University School of Music:…
It's Pierre Van Der Westhuizen's favorite part of the job: to identify and provide a platform for new artists to establish themselves, and for established…
The celebrated American pianist, conductor and teacher Leon Fleisher died Aug 2 at the age of 92. Cara Lieurance asked Pierre Van Der Westhuizen, the…