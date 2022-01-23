-
Glass Art Kalamazoo - formerly the West Michigan Glass Art Center - has a new executive director. Carrie Vanderbush will fill the position which has been…
The West Michigan Glass Art Center has been closed for about a year to settle its roughly $60,000 debt. Starting next week it will reopen to the public -…
It’s been quieter than usual at the West Michigan Glass Art Center. Since September, the center has closed to the public. It’s stopped all classes and…
On Saturday, Kalamazoo glass artists and Bronson Hospital staff will make beads for child cancer patients. They’re called “Journey Beads,” and each one…