-
Most of the ticket is set for Michigan Republicans and Democrats before this weekend’s state nominating conventions. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach…
-
Seven candidates for Congress in Michigan were disqualified from the ballot by a state board earlier this month. Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow…
-
Gongwer Staff Writer Alethia Kasben says most people covering the state Capitol have heard anecdotal evidence of sexually inappropriate comments. That led…
-
Michigan is one of only 10 states with a full-time Legislature. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says a combination of a part-time Legislature…
-
Michigan’s Emergency Manager is still on the books, it could very well remain there without any major changes. But Gongwer News Service Editor Zach…
-
Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow calls former Republican governor William Milliken’s endorsement of Hillary Clinton for President, “As expected as…
-
Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says he doesn’t see how the numbers add up to a Donald Trump victory in Michigan. But he tried to come with a…
-
If Donald Trump is a drag on the Republican ticket it could become very apparent in one Southwest Michigan state House race. Trump’s emergence as the…
-
That post on Facebook about Michigan outlawing sodomy needs some fact-checking. Gongwer News Service Editor Zach Gorchow says that law’s already on the…
-
(Lansing-Gongwer) Leaders of a statewide group that works for the rights of LGBT people say a ballot drive isn’t likely to expand discrimination…