-
The 1940’s Radio Hour, a holiday-themed musical, is playing at the recently reopened Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.Those…
-
Farmers Alley Theatre's production of Murder For Two: Holiday Edition runs through Dec 12. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has this review.How do you combine song,…
-
The Western Michigan University Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods” plays in the York Courtyard Theatre through October 10. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar has…
-
"Theatre is not dead!" is Gordon Bolar's emphatic answer to the question posed by Paul Simon in the Simon & Garfunkle song, "Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and…
-
The Evil Dead film franchise has been adapted for the stage as a rock musical. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar reviews “Evil Dead: The Musical,” which continues this…
-
Founded in 2013 by Laura Kay Henderson, Queer Theatre Kalamazoo offers productions four times a year, including this weekend's Step Three, by New York…
-
Writer and WMUK theater critic Gordon Bolar highlights West Michigan theater this winter and spring in a preview with Cara Lieurance. They cover upcoming…
-
Writer and theater critic Gordon Bolar (and a former general manager of WMUK) finds much to be hopeful and excited about in the rich world of West…
-
The Barn Theatre in Augusta has opened its new production of Bullets Over Broadway. WMUK’s Gordon Bolar says it’s a raucous celebration of the roaring…
-
A new theatre, the Kalamazoo Craft Theatre Project in association with Skits-n-Giggles Theatre Company, had its inaugural production at First…