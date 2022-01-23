-
(MPRN-Lansing) A liberal advocacy group wants to take Attorney General Bill Schuette to the Michigan Supreme Court. Progress Michigan’s lawsuit alleges…
Jane Briggs-Bunting says the Freedom of Information Act should give the public access to records so they know what their elected representatives are…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democratic and Republican candidates for state office want to increase transparency in Michigan’s government. Democrat Jocelyn Benson is…
WMUK’s Local Government and Education Reporter Sehvilla Mann wanted more “pieces of the puzzle” to find out what’s happening in local government. So…
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley is raising his profile ahead of an anticipated run for governor next year. Calley used a…
(MPRN-Lansing) A left-leaning group has filed a lawsuit to find out how often Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and his aides used private e-mail…
(MPRN-Lansing) Thursday was Freedom of Information Day. To celebrate, the state House unanimously passed a package of bills meant to increase transparency…
(MPRN-Lansing) It’s Sunshine Week – a time of year when issues of transparency and open government are put front and center. Democrats in the state House…
(MPRN-Lansing) A battle is brewing in the state legislature over government transparency for the governor and legislature. A large package of Freedom of…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan and Louisiana are the only two states that don’t apply their public records laws to the legislature and the governor’s office. A…