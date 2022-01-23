-
Jamie Racklyeft says the three and four foot waves on Lake Michigan “looked like fun.” The Executive Director of the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium…
The Director of the Great Lakes Water Safety Consortium says ideally there would be lifeguards on Great Lakes beaches, but he says in places where they…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants Michigan to be a leader on Great Lakes issues in the region. Senior Correspondent for Detroit Public Television’s Great…
Senior Correspondent for Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau Gary Wilson says Governor Gretchen Whitmer has shown a pragmatic side in her…
Western Michigan University Professor Tiffany Schriever and a team of students spend part of their time from spring to fall in the coastal wetlands near…
Western Michigan University Biological Sciences professor Tiffany Schriever says she and a group of students walk the trails down to wetlands from spring…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says that by 2030 all communities in Michigan should be able to trust the drinking water coming out of the tap. When the…
Lake Michigan Senior Correspondent for Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau Gary Wilson says nobody’s going to say they don’t want to take care…
Michigan will have a new governor in 2019. Senior Correspondent for Detroit Public Television’s Great Lakes Bureau Gary Wilson says regardless of who is…
How big a threat is Enbridge’s Line 5 pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac to the Great Lakes? That’s the question that a documentary from Detroit Public…