Great Lakes compact

Great Lakes Echo commentator Gary Wilson says whether or not you agree with the decision to allow Waukesha, Wisconsin to withdraw water from Lake…
(MPRN-Undated) The eight Great Lakes states will vote Tuesday on a request by the city of Waukesha-Wisconsin to divert water from Lake Michigan. All eight…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan’s top water officials say there’s at least one compelling reason to approve Waukesha-Wisconsin’s request to divert water from Lake…
A long five year process to determine if Waukesha, Wisconsin can withdraw water from Lake Michigan will likely come to an end next month. Great Lakes Echo…
(MPRN-Lansing) The mayor of Waukesha, Wisconsin, is on a tour of state capitals in the Great Lakes region. Mayor Shawn Reilly’s first stop was Monday in…
(MPRN-Lansing) State Attorney General Bill Schuette has sent a letter to Great Lakes governors challenging a proposal to allow the Wisconsin city of…
Commentator Gary Wilson says Waukesha, Wisconsin’s proposal to take water out of Lake Michigan will set the precedent for future decisions. The federal…
Governor Rick Snyder's re-election has ramifications for economic and social issues, as well as the Great Lakes. Regular Great Lakes Echo contributor Gary…
This past weekend a meeting of governors from Great Lakes states was held on Mackinac Island. Not all of the governors attended and there were no major…