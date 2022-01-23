-
(Oswego, New York) Historically high water levels on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River are presenting the shipping industry with both challenges and…
-
(MPRN-Mackinac Island) Michigan’s congressional delegation is getting ready to fight for a big piece of federal spending on infrastructure. They want…
-
(Great Lakes Today) The Great Lakes shipping season officially kicks off Monday with the opening of the Welland Canal, the shipping channel that connects…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder wants Congress to go to work now on finding money to upgrade the Soo locks – even though no one knows yet how much…