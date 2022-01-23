Great Lakes Today

-
An Asian carp was caught recently in a place where it shouldn’t be – beyond an electric barrier meant to keep the species out of Lake Michigan and the…
-
(Oswego, New York) Historically high water levels on the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence River are presenting the shipping industry with both challenges and…
-
Researchers are trying to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes. And Lake Michigan near Chicago is on the front line of that fight. But budget cuts…
-
The Great Lakes have been struggling for years in its battle against phosphorous loading. While experts say much of the phosphorous is coming from farms,…
-
New York State’s attorney general is the latest to speak out against legislation he says would weaken environmental protections across the country. The…
-
Last week, only 15 percent of the Great Lakes was covered in ice. That’s the highest level of ice cover recorded so far this winter – but it’s far less…