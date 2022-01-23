Great Lakes water quality

-
Commentator Gary Wilson says Waukesha, Wisconsin’s proposal to take water out of Lake Michigan will set the precedent for future decisions. The federal…
-
(MPRN-Undated) Gov. Rick Snyder spent part of the weekend in Quebec discussing issues affecting the Great Lakes. He signed an agreement on Friday to work…
-
Governor Rick Snyder’s administration has released a first draft of a 30-year strategy for protecting and improving the state’s water resources. The plan…
-
Commentator Gary Wilson says "everything lined up politically" for Great Lakes issues in about 2008. But he says that is likely to change with the next…