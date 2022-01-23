-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver her annual State of the State address on January 26. This will be the second year in a row the governor will…
-
(NPR) In October more than a dozen people were arrested on domestic terrorism charges, accused of plotting to kidnap the governor of Michigan. Buzzfeed…
-
Teens from 12 to 15 now qualify for Pfizer's COVID vaccine. But they won’t be counted towards the state’s benchmarks for reopening the state.Federal…
-
(MPRN) Governor Gretchen Whitmer made a peace offering to Republicans in her 3rd State of the State address Wednesday night. That’s as Republicans have…
-
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer fears the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court could spell the end of the Affordable Care Act, she…
-
Thank you, front-line workers. It’s a message you see everywhere in the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she’d like to put some substance…
-
The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, more commonly known as the FAFSA, is a critical form for anyone who wants help paying for higher education.…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Former state Senator Gretchen Whitmer is the first candidate to formally declare she’s running for governor of Michigan in 2018. She filed…