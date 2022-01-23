gun control

-
(MPRN-Lansing) The debate over firearms and school safety found its way Wednesday to the Michigan Supreme Court. The court must decide whether schools can…
Kalamazoo Central High School senior Reuben Glasser says when everyone who was touched by gun violence was asked to raise their hands at Saturday’s “March…
Kalamazoo students say they plan to keep pushing to tighten the nation’s gun laws. Many took part in a nationwide walkout Wednesday, one month after a…
Kalamazoo Central High School senior Jenna Bowker says she and other students never felt their voices would be heard regarding guns, she says after a…
(MPRN-Lansing) Democrats in Lansing are trying to see movement on gun violence prevention bills. They could have an unlikely ally. In an interview with…
Students at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo are joining their peers at other schools around the country in calling for stricter laws on guns. Hundreds…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether schools can legally ban guns. The lawsuits were filed by gun rights groups.Two gun…
(MPRN-Lansing) When the state Legislature returns its holiday break, it’ll have a list of things to try and get done before the end of the year. One item…
(MPRN-Lansing) The State Board of Education can’t agree on what to do about recent gun legislation. There are four Democrats and four Republicans on the…
(MPRN-Lansing) In the wake of another mass shooting, the state Legislature took up bills to expand the state’s concealed carry laws. Legislation would let…