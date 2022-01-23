-
On Monday afternoon, at the signal from City of Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell, a worker slid two new street signs into place at the busy intersection of…
The 2nd annual Great Lakes Intertribal Food Summit will take place at the Jijak Camp in Hopkins April 19-23. The summit is a chance to learn to grow and…
A few weeks ago, kids at the Gun Lake Tribe’s summer camp in Hopkins gathered around to learn a traditional round dance before the tribe’s Sweet Grass…
Wild rice has been an important food to Native American tribes in the United States for thousands of years. But due to climate change, those rice fields…
The Gun Lake Tribe of the Pottawatomi is having its first annual pow wow in Hopkins this weekend. The powwow will have canoe races, horseshoe…
When Michigan’s Native American tribes end up in the headlines, it often revolves around casinos. But there’s a lot more to the story. In Southwest…