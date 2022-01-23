-
A group of Democratic state lawmakers is planning to introduce new firearm safety legislation.Sponsors say the bills would create safe gun storage…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she would support a “red flag” law to allow law enforcement to seize firearms from someone who is deemed a…
Across the country schools now work to prevent a shooting in their classrooms. There are also drills in case someone does open fire in a school building.…
Bridge Senior Writer Ron French says the odds that a shooting will happen at any one school are astronomically low, but he says schools still have to…
The man who committed a string of shootings in the Kalamazoo area almost three years ago, which left six people dead and two badly injured, has pleaded…
(MPRN-Lansing) The debate over firearms and school safety found its way Wednesday to the Michigan Supreme Court. The court must decide whether schools can…
Kalamazoo Central High School senior Reuben Glasser says when everyone who was touched by gun violence was asked to raise their hands at Saturday’s “March…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Michigan Court of Appeals says a father whose daughter killed his son with an illegal firearm will remain in prison for manslaughter…
(MPRN-Lansing) Law enforcement and school officials say they have a plan to save children’s lives. They unveiled a proposal Thursday that calls for 120…
Western Michigan University Whitney DeCamp says millions of people play violent video games, but he says very few of them commit violent acts. DeCamp’s…