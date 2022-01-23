-
A new program hopes to interest high school students from under-served communities in careers in health care.The project will pair students at four…
A state lawmaker is trying to ensure that direct care workers in Michigan get paid 15-dollars an hour. Democratic Senator Jeff Irwin says there’s a crisis…
Dr. Cheryl Dickson says income and environment influence health outcomes more than the care people receive from a physician. The Associate Dean of Health…
An Associate Dean for the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine says research shows that African American women who go to a…
A group of students at Western Michigan University are devoting their time to make the days of children at local hospitals a bit more magical.The WMU…
Michigan for Single Payer Healthcare President Eli Rubin says the United States has a broken health care system. He says after several attempts to try and…
The Executive Director of the Recovery Institute of Southwest Michigan says recovery is possible. Sean Harris says the 4th annual Recovery and Wellness…
(MPRN-Lansing) Medical experts in Michigan say reducing the stigma of HIV is key to stopping the spread of the disease. A package of bills in the state…
The first class at the WMU Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine in Kalamazoo graduates later this month. The privately funded school affiliated with…
(MPRN-Lansing) Lawmakers continue to focus on bills aimed at sexual assault prevention in response to Larry Nassar. Nassar is the former doctor who told…