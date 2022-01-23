-
The Kalamazoo City Commission has weighed in on proposed changes to Michigan’s laws on historic districts. The city will send a letter to the bill’s…
A house bill decried by preservationists around the state might drop some of its more controversial provisions this week. Sponsors have drafted a revised…
Imagine this: you pick up a huge box at the train station, full of lumber and hinges and joints. You drag it away. You open it. You start building. And…
This is the second in a two-part series about historic houses.Suppose a spaceship lands on your lawn, visitors from another planet step out and ask you to…