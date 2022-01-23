-
There are about 24,000 buildings in Kalamazoo, some of them historic. The city hopes to document most of them with photographs in 2021.Sharon Ferraro is…
-
As Western Michigan University opens the doors of its new Alumni Center this weekend, the school’s founding has been given a second look. A ribbon cutting…
-
This is the second in a two-part series about historic houses.Suppose a spaceship lands on your lawn, visitors from another planet step out and ask you to…
-
Three homes, two commercial buildings and a prominent Kalamazoo business owner will get historic preservation awards next month. The city's Historic…