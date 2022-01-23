-
It’s easy to find someone interested in vinyl records or antique furniture. Now the new retro trend seems to be collecting typewriters. On Saturday at…
-
The honey bee in the United States is suffering stress from pesticides, mites and what is termed Colony Collapse Disorder. Adding to that stress was this…
-
A Kalamazoo club meets at the 12th Street Baptist church in Kalamazoo to follow their passion of collecting old money.The Kalamazoo Numismatic Club was…
-
The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in Kalamazoo is a public event put on by the Society for Creative Anachronism—an international group that tries to…
-
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyd5hKR3IHIOn Saturday, the Kalamazoo Husky Club will host sled dog rides to benefit local animal shelters. The event will…
-
On Saturday, Keith Nelson of Southside Dojo will give an interactive demonstration of ancient weapons and fighting styles at the Kalamazoo Public Library.…
-
This month, Ethy Denardo is hosting a workshop on Temari, or decorated Japanese thread balls, at Comstock Public Library.“They say that hundreds of years…
-
“We think everybody should be able to be active, whether they’re athletically inclined or not. Cause when you’re having fun, you jump at it,” says Donald…
-
The city of Kalamazoo has become a hotbed for community gardens, with over 35 on record. Neighbors look to gardening for outdoor entertainment and…
-
The Open Roads Bike Program teaches kids how to work on their bikes. Through a Kalamazoo Community Foundation workshop, Ethan Alexander created the…