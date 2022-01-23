-
Kalamazoo City commissionershave approved an emergency housing ordinance. It allows service providers to apply for a permits to build temporary housing,…
Kalamazoo City commissioners heard three hours of complaints at their meeting on Monday, October 18, about the city's decision to evict homeless people…
The remaining residents of a homeless encampment on Kalamazoo’s east side were not evicted on Wednesday, September 29, as expected. City officials say…
Heavy rains in June and July turned a Kalamazoo area homeless encampment into a mud pit.The city has been looking for ways to address the problem while…
Kalamazoo County Commissioners are weighing their options after a sweeping plan to fight homelessness fell through.The Board revealed yesterday that the…
A new publication is highlighting the issue of homelessness in Kalamazoo County. The Homefront is a 24-page magazine based on 12 months of…
Kalamazoo County’s Public Housing Commission is holding a press conference this Friday. It’s announcing the opening of a house for homeless veterans.The…
A new group called HOPE Through Navigation believes “tiny houses” can have a big impact on the homeless population in Kalamazoo. The group’s founder,…
Housing Resources Incorporated of Kalamazoo hopes to find housing for 80 families in the Kalamazoo area in time for the holidays. The Home for the…
Mention the word “homeless” and most people probably think of folks huddled in alleyways, panhandling on busy street corners or pushing a shopping cart…