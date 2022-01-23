-
A new shelter for victims of human trafficking will open in Kalamazoo early next year. The Kalamazoo YWCA says state and local funding will support the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan non-profits are looking into an innovative way of fighting human trafficking. The idea is to take advantage of free advertising on…
(MPRN-Lansing) The Firekeepers Human Trafficking Awareness Program is continuing its efforts to raise human trafficking awareness. Over the past year, the…
The problem of human trafficking – the sale of human beings for labor and sex work -- isn’t new. For years, trafficking has taken place out of the public…
State Senator Judy Emmons says it's hard to gather data on human trafficking because "it's so deeply hidden." Emmons spoke to WMUK ahead of two public…
U.S. Senator Gary Peters says proposed bi-partisan legislation would help reduce government spending in a common sense fashion. Peters is co-sponsoring…
The state is setting in motion its plan to combat human trafficking, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette told an audience in Kalamazoo yesterday…
Federal officials say more than 100,000 women and children fall victim to human traffickers in the U.S. each year. They’re often forced into prostitution…