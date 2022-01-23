-
The battle to protect two bird species in Michigan continues. The Michigan Songbird Protection Coalition is fighting proposals by the Michigan United…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Wolves are on the federal endangered species list. If they are ever taken off the list, the legislation would allow them to be hunted. Two…
-
Last year marked the second season in a row with no hunting deaths in Michigan, according to a press release Tuesday by the Michigan Department of Natural…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) - Michigan has joined the appeal of a federal judge’s decision to restore endangered species protections to the gray wolf. Animal rights…