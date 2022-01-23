-
Bridge Reporter Mike Wilkinson says when state health officials enacted new rules on immunizations to attend school “They didn’t want it to be easier to…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he’s against an effort in the Legislature to reverse the requirement that parents who don’t want to vaccinate…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Doctors, parents and public health experts gathered in Lansing with one simple message – vaccinate your children. Monday marked the launch…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) State health officials say a recent wave of chickenpox cases has been caused primarily by unvaccinated children contracting the illness at…
-
Kalamazoo Gazette reporters and editors took a look at vaccination in Michigan and found some areas where the lack of immunization is causing a public…