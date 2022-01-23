-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder kicked off his week of daily announcements Monday with a focus on broadband internet access. During the State of the…
(MPRN-Lansing) Macomb County will get money to work on a giant sinkhole. A deadlock in the Legislature was holding up the money, and it also delayed…
(MPRN-Lansing) State lawmakers are back at the Capitol following their spring break. One job facing them is ending a standoff over money to help Macomb…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder is making a push toward fixing Michigan’s infrastructure. One statewide construction agency is trying to figure out…
Michigan League for Public Police President Gilda Jacobs says there are a number of encouraging things in Governor Rick Snyder’s proposed budget. She says…
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder says he wants to find a way to better coordinate improvement projects that tear up roads and sidewalks. Governor…
Flint’s drinking water crisis has brought more attention to the issue of lead in drinking water. Mae Wu, an attorney for the Natural Resources Defense…
The State Board of Education could join the effort to pass a May ballot proposal to boost road funding. State lawmakers are asking voters to approve…
Governor Rick Snyder is expected to start signing bills Monday as part of a package to boost state road funding. The legislation is contingent on a May…