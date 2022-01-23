innovation

-
A device developed by two Western Michigan University students may soon be helping keep premature babies alive in developing countries. Joseph Barnett and…
NPR Host Guy Raz says "there's no real rhyme or reason" for how every TED Radio Hour is produced. He says sometimes he'll hear a TED Talk that he loves…
Daniel Floyd says the movie The Great Debaters inspired his idea for a device to help people with articulation. In the movie, the students prepare for a…
Football coaches could soon have access to instantaneous information about the severity and location of a blow to a player's head. A team of Western…