-
(MPRN-Lansing) Governor Rick Snyder kicked off his week of daily announcements Monday with a focus on broadband internet access. During the State of the…
-
(MPRN-Lansing) Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow says getting high speed internet to rural communities in Michigan is a priority for her. Stabenow said she…
-
Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School Professor Paul Carrier says the amount of government regulation on the Internet may depend on…
-
Richard Stallman says there’s essentially no privacy on the Internet. He says proprietary software is typically designed to track users, and once data is…
-
Would you like the most embarrassing information about you removed from the Internet? Or at least make it more difficult to find through a search engine?…
-
Western Michigan University Communication Professor Rick Gershon says the idea of "net neutrality" has been the basic rule governing the Internet for the…
-
Imagine if, only a few minutes after visiting your favorite political Web page, the police knocked on your door and they took you to jail. People in some…