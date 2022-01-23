-
Michigan has more than 11,000 inland lakes. They’re places where people like to swim, boat, and fish — and many people buy lakefront property to do just…
(MPRN-South Haven) Governor Rick Snyder says a new shipping lock in Joliet, Illinois is needed to stop Asian carp from making their way from the…
Invasive species are an expensive problem in the United States. Federal agencies spent more than $104 million last year to control them. But a recent…
An invasive aquatic plant has found its way into West Michigan lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources confirmed European frogbit in two lakes…
The Chinook salmon or King salmon - a favorite of anglers on Lake Michigan - is in decline. That’s because it’s starving. According to a study by Michigan…
(MPRN-Detroit) Michigan and the Canadian province of Ontario are negotiating a strategy for improving and managing waterways. Governor Rick Snyder and…
As invasive species continue to pop up in Michigan, the state is organizing to fight them. With the help of a $3.6 million grant, Michigan has created…
Michigan State University research specialist Amos Ziegler developed the app through a project he created six years ago—the Midwest Invasive Species…
The Campaign Director of Healing our Waters-Great Lakes Coalition says there are many challenges in the Great Lakes, but also great progress. Todd Ambs…
Aquatic biologist Jennifer Johnson wades toward a motorboat on Klinger Lake in St. Joseph County. She’s holding a brown, palm-sized mussel, a native…