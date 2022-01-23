-
Harold Beu says the Middle East is in a continuing conflict that never gets resolved and makes the world less safe. As the 70th anniversary of the…
Richard Cohen admits that being firmly Jewish, but not supporting Zionism sounds strange. But the former BBC journalist says the best way for him to…
The problems faced in the Middle East are big and complex. But documentary film maker Helene Klodawsky says community organizers are doing what they can…
“I wish it had never happened … that there was no Israeli state.” Mark Braverman admits that for someone who was raised in a Jewish family to make such a…
The Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kalamazoo traveled to the Middle East with 17 other U.S. Bishops last fall. Bradley will share thoughts on the…