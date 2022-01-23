-
CORRECTION: The original story said the lecture was at 11 a.m. The lecture actually starts at 10 a.m. Artists Don Kerr and Sharon Sandberg have spent most…
This month, Ethy Denardo is hosting a workshop on Temari, or decorated Japanese thread balls, at Comstock Public Library.“They say that hundreds of years…
You might have stopped by the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts this summer and seen the exhibit on contemporary Japanese bamboo art. It’ll be at the KIA until…
Every few years, the South Haven Center for the Arts has a cultural exhibit. This year, the center will turn into a little slice of Japan.“We are making…
Kalamazoo wood block print artist Mary Brodbeck says she has come to realize that very few people understand how a wood block print is made. A conference…