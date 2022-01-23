Jason Brian Dalton

-
Jury selection for the trial of Jason Dalton will begin in Kalamazoo January 3rd. Dalton is accused of shooting six people to death in February 2016 while…
-
The trial for accused Kalamazoo mass-shooter Jason Dalton faces another delay. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Michigan Supreme Court has sent the…
-
Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan says it’s not uncommon for someone to plead insanity. But she says…
-
The man suspected of shooting people at random in Kalamazoo nearly two weeks ago will undergo a competency exam. That’s to determine whether Jason Brian…
-
The man accused of killing six people and seriously wounding two others in a mass shooting in Kalamazoo on Saturday has been arraigned in district court.…