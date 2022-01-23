-
Jury selection for the trial of Jason Dalton will begin in Kalamazoo January 3rd. Dalton is accused of shooting six people to death in February 2016 while…
The trial for accused Kalamazoo mass-shooter Jason Dalton faces another delay. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the Michigan Supreme Court has sent the…
A defendant has a right to a speedy trial, but any number of factors can slow the process down. Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School…
Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan says police want to be able to use a defendant’s own words as…
Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School Professor Tonya Krause-Phelan says it’s not uncommon for someone to plead insanity. But she says…
The man accused in a series of seemingly random shootings across Kalamazoo in February is mentally fit to stand trial. A district court judge ruled today…