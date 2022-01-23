jazz music

-
John Stites, who recorded over 3000 albums at his Kalamazoo home studio from the mid-1980s to the mid-2010s, was one of the most highly regarded sound…
Andrew Rathbun is the professor of saxophone at Western Michigan University. He's also a composer and recording artist who's released "around" 15 albums,…
Keith Hall, a professional jazz drummer and Western Michigan University music professor, has added another project to his plate: podcast host. The first…
Charts by jazz greats Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Thad Jones, and Paquito D'Rivera all have a place on tonight's concert by the Western Michigan…
The original music and improvisations of both Rob Clearfield and alto saxophonist Caroline Davis is the starting point for the jazz quartet Persona, which…
Pianist Emilio Solla is a New York-based jazz and tango composer and arranger originally from Buenos Aires, Argentina. A fan of Piazzolla's Nuevo Tango as…
Western Michigan University's Jazz Masters Series will present one of the foremost jazz bassists of today at 7:30 pm Thursday, Oct 24 in the Dalton Center…
A world-class jazz drummer and outstanding educator, Carl Allen will perform at Western Michigan University tonight at 7:30 pm in the Dalton Center…
Each year, Western Michigan University invites a recognized master of jazz to perform with students and faculty in a showcase concert. This year, that…
NOTE: This story was published in 2015 on the eve of a concert by Delfeayo Marsalis and Ellis Marsalis. On April 1, 2020, Ellis Marsalis died of…