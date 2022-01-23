-
Season passes are now available to Farmers Alley Theatre's slate of six new productions. Artistic director Jeremy Koch and deputy director Rob Weiner…
Following last summer's outdoor production of Three Little Birds, Farmers Alley Theatre will present six free family-friendly performances of the…
Most musicals get their tryouts far from Broadway. Their creators seek input and advice of peers, mentors, and workshop opportunities to solidify the…
Monday through Sunday, February 8 - 14, Farmers Alley Theatre will offer Seven Nights of Valentine’s Serenades - love songs recorded by seven appealing…
Rob Weiner and Jeremy Koch, two of the four founders of Farmers Alley Theatre (along with Adam Weiner and Denene Mulay Koch) join Cara Lieurance to…
Longtime fans and patrons of Farmers Alley Theatre picked their favorite scenes and songs from the past 12 seasons at Farmers Alley Theatre for By…
The Conviction of Lady Lorraine, written by and starring actor Dwandra Nikole Lampkin, is the opening production of Farmers Alley Theatre's new season. On…
Farmers Alley Theatre will present its season with the streaming platform Broadway On Demand to stay connected to theater-lovers in west Michigan during…
During a summer of COVID-19 cancellations, a ray of hope: Farmers Alley Theatre, in collaboration with Face Off Theatre and the Black Arts and Cultural…
Based on T.H. White's Once and Future King novels of the 1930s and 40s and adapted by Lerner & Loewe as a musical in 1961, Camelot's story of King Arthur,…