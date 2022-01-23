-
The new season of Rising Stars presented by the Gilmore Piano Festival begins this Sunday with a performance by a German pianist of Iranian heritage who…
First Forrenland (2018), then My Thoughts Are (2019), then Vibrations (2021). That was the 3-album musical arch in Jordan Hamilton's mind over several…
Early Music Michigan will present three major works of Johann Sebastian Bach on Saturday at Holy Family Chapel, in a program called My Spirit Rejoices:…
Bach Festival Week begins this Sunday with area churches participating in "The City Sings Bach" during morning services, followed by the "Young Vocalists…